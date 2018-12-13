Peak TV hits another peak with 495 original scripted shows; streaming services produce more than broadcast and basic cable

Once again, so-called “peak TV” has reached a new peak.
This year, the industry produced at least 495 original scripted shows, not including reality shows and children’s programming, and for the first time the number of programs created for streaming services made up the largest category, according to a report released Thursday by FX Networks Research.
There were 160 original scripted programs produced this year for digital services, including Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime, compared with 146 shows for the broadcast networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and the CW. The number of shows produced for the streaming services increased 25% from 2017, when streaming services combined fielded 117 shows.
And, in an emerging trend, the number of shows created for basic cable channels — including AMC, USA, Bravo, TNT and FX — declined 18% to 144. Last year, basic cable channels produced 175 scripted shows. The report showed that production for cable channels peaked in 2015.
FX’s report underscores how streaming services have dramatically altered the television industry, creating new opportunities for show producers.
For example, the 495 total scripted shows is more than double the number of shows created in 2002, before streaming services existed. That year, there were 182 shows produced industrywide and three-quarters of those were for the broadcast networks.
It’s been three years since FX Networks Chief Executive John Landgraf warned that the rate of television production was expanding at unsustainable levels. He referred to the phenomenon as “peak TV.”
Meanwhile, premium pay channels such as HBO, Showtime and Starz slightly increased their appetite for new productions in 2018, creating 45 original shows, up from 42 last year.