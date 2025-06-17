What’s inside the Netflix House locations opening later this year

Netflix on Tuesday spilled more details about its retail stores coming to the Philadelphia and Dallas areas later this year and unveiled plans to open a third location in Las Vegas in 2027.

The more than 100,000-square-foot locations, called Netflix House, will sell merchandise and food based on popular Netflix programs and will have immersive activities pulled from series including “Wednesday” and “Squid Game.”

At Netflix House Philadelphia, located inside the King of Prussia Mall, visitors explore the Eve of Outcasts Festival that falls under Wednesday’s spell where they will discover “games, mis-fortunes and horrifying surprises,” Netflix said.

Advertisement

The location will also have virtual reality games where fans can play the main character inside the worlds of Netflix programs, watch fan events on a big screen inside a theater and play mini golf inspired by programming.

There will also be an interactive experience based on pirate series “One Piece,” where visitors can dodge villains to reach the Devil Fruit.

Netflix House at Galleria Dallas will have a game room and immersive experiences based on “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game,” where players will engage in “diabolical games.”

Advertisement

The Netflix House location opening in Las Vegas will be at BLVD on the strip.

Netflix House is part of a larger effort by the streamer to keep its fans engaged with in-person retail and events. The company has launched more than 40 experiences, reaching 10 million fans in 300 cities, , such as candlelight concerts and balls inspired by “Bridgerton.”

The company has partnered with brands and retailers on clothing, toys, lotions and snacks based on their shows.

Earlier this year, Netflix opened a restaurant inside MGM Grand in Las Vegas called Netflix Bites that features Netflix-themed foods like “WWE Smashburger” or a three-tiered tea service inspired by “Bridgerton,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Advertisement

Netflix Bites, which serves food and cocktails, will also be located in each of the upcoming Netflix House locations too.