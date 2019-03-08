Sidney Sheinberg, who led MCA/Universal’s rise, dies at 84

Sidney Sheinberg, the longtime entertainment executive who turned MCA and Universal Studios into a top-tier force in Hollywood with Lew Wasserman, has died. He was 84.
Sheinberg was for decades one of the most powerful executives in show business, and helped nurture the career of Steven Spielberg, giving the young filmmaker his first directing job.
Sheinberg died at his home in Beverly Hills on Thursday night.
“My heart is broken at this news,” Spielberg in a statement. “He gave birth to my career and made Universal my home. He gave me ‘Jaws,’ I gave him ‘ET’ and he gave me ‘Schindler’s List.’ We were a team for 25 years and he was my dear friend for 50. I have no concept about how to accept that Sid is gone. For the rest of my life I will owe him more than I can express.”
Casey Wasserman, grandson of Sheinberg’s longtime boss, Lew Wasserman, expressed his condolences.
“Sid was a giant, in stature, business and heart. He was a true partner to my grandfather and the industry, and will be sorely missed by all,” he said in a statement.
Known to be tough and plainspoken, Sheinberg was named president of MCA in 1973 after already working for years at the company, turning the former talent agency into a global entertainment business.
He and Wasserman oversaw a prolonged period of success at MCA and its Universal Studios subsidiary, which won Oscars for “The Sting,” “Out of Africa” and “Schindler’s List.” He worked at MCA for nearly four decades.
In 1990, Wasserman and Sheinberg orchestrated the sale of the then-publicly traded MCA Inc. to Japan's Matsushita Electric Industrial for $6.6 billion. But the two executives grew frustrated with their new Japanese bosses. They felt Matsushita frequently undercut them, spurning their efforts to expand MCA through such promising deals as acquiring the CBS television network.
Sheinberg left the company after it sold to Seagram Co. in 1995. Seagram paid $5.7 billion for an 80% stake in MCA. Following the sale, Wasserman was effectively pushed aside. Wasserman died in 2002.
After Sheinberg’s departure, he and his sons, Jon and Bill, launched the Bubble Factory, a production company that made films including "McHale's Navy," "A Simple Wish," "That Old Feeling" and "Flipper."