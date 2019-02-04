Budweiser commercial for Super Bowl LIII gives Tejon Ranch a starring role

Budweiser’s Super Bowl LIII commercial that debuted on Sunday’s live CBS telecast exudes pure American heartland. In reality, the spot was filmed just an hour outside Hollywood, in California’s Tejon Ranch, which straddles Los Angeles and Kern counties. The 270,000-acre site is a popular filming destination, especially for commercials and music videos, thanks to its proximity to the entertainment industry and its abundance of unspoiled nature that can double for locations as diverse as the African savanna and the Scottish Highlands.