Tejon Ranch development could get final up-or-down vote

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Tuesday on the Centennial project at Tejon Ranch — the last hurdle for the long debated, master-planned community on the largest chunk of privately owned wilderness in Southern California.
The Centennial development has pitted environmental groups, which argue it will destroy an important natural habitat and worsen greenhouse gas emissions as residents commute by car to faraway cities, against a private landowner and some local residents, who say it will bring badly needed housing and services to the region.
The vote on the project also comes on the heels of catastrophic wildfires that tore through the communities of Paradise and Malibu, raising questions about whether homes in California should continue to be built in fire-prone areas near wildland.
All of the Centennial project site would sit within “high” and “very high” fire hazard severity zones as identified by state fire officials.
Some urban planners, land-use experts and ecologists have said that fact alone should compel local officials to reevaluate the project and their priorities, but the Tejon Ranch Co. and county planning staff have said fire risk at the site can be reduced through safer building standards and good overall planning.
If approved, the project would eventually bring more than 19,000 homes to a mostly uninhabited area about 70 miles northwest of downtown.
The Centennial site is mostly flat grassland, though it also encompasses oak woodlands and some steep terrain. The 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch traverses a variety of ecosystems, including desert and mountain landscapes with Joshua trees, pine forests and wildflower fields that are home to California condors, mountain lions, black bears and elk.
The Regional Planning Commission voted 4 to 1 in August to recommend that the Board of Supervisors certify the project’s environmental impact report and sign off on the associated land-use plans and permits, with additional conditions that the developer set aside 15% of the units for affordable housing and commit to 30% local hiring for construction.
The commission left it up to the board to decide some thornier issues, including how open space on the ranch should be managed, whether the development should include supportive housing for the homeless, and what level of medical care should be available on site.
On Tuesday the Board of Supervisors could vote to approve or deny the project, laying out its reasons, which the county’s attorneys would then translate into formal “findings” along the lines of zoning codes. Those findings would come back to the board for one final procedural vote and could be reviewed by a court in the event of a lawsuit.
The supervisors could alternatively send the project back to the planning commission to study an issue that hasn’t already been addressed — though that happens rarely and is unlikely given the extent to which this project has already been analyzed, said Mitch Glaser, an assistant administrator at the Department of Regional Planning.
Another option would be to ask for more analysis of a specific issue, such as fire hazards, demand additional measures from the developer to protect against those hazards and revisit the proposal at a future date.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose district includes the project site, has not indicated how she will vote. In the past, her aides have said she is generally supportive of developments on private land that are consistent with local land-use plans and laws and that include measures to reduce environmental impacts.
Barger’s aides have also said she trusts the L.A. County Fire Department’s judgment of whether an area is safe enough to live.
Separately, the board will vote Tuesday on waiving county planning fees for residents seeking to rebuild their homes after last month’s Woolsey fire.