Writers and agents give their brutally honest take on the fight over fees and conflicts

I've been with my agents 13 to 14 years. My agents have done right by me. It took me by surprise when I sat with [guild leaders]. After 15 minutes, their goal was to have us all leave our agents and to re-create the business. Under no uncertain terms. It felt like I stepped into an alternate universe. It feels like a rogue band has been hurt by packaging and has taken over the guild. The smartest writers I know aren't going to leave their agents. This is a skewed perspective. I think, mostly, writers are happy. But there have been some people who are unhappy. It feels like the WGA wants to drive us off a cliff, but they don't know where the landing is.