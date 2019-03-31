Writers Guild votes overwhelmingly for code of conduct limiting talent agency practices

Members of the Writers Guild of America have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a new code of conduct that is intended to pressure Hollywood talent agencies into ending certain practices, particularly packaging fees and the move into TV and movie production.
The WGA said Sunday that 95.3% of members who participated in the vote, or 7,882 individuals, said they are in favor of the new code, with just 4.7%, or 392 people, voting against it. The guild said it had no further comment.
Voting began Wednesday and concluded Sunday morning.
The Assn. of Talent Agents, the organization that represents the talent agencies, said in a statement that it was eager to resume negotiations.
“Now that the WGA is past its vote, we look forward to getting back into the room to work through an agreement that serves the best interest of writers, respects their individual choice, and prevents unnecessary disruption to our industry. We stand ready and waiting.”
While Sunday’s vote is largely regarded as symbolic, since no talent agency has thus far agreed to sign it, the resolution is expected to put more pressure on agencies as the two sides are set to recommence talks this week ahead of Saturday’s deadline.
The WGA has taken the extraordinary step of saying its members will fire agents who don’t agreed to abide by the new code, which would replace an agreement that was negotiated more than four decades ago.
Initially, the threat was seen as little more than rhetorical saber-rattling. But in recent days, many high-profile Hollywood writers have signaled that they support the WGA’s efforts and intend to fire their agents if their demands aren’t met.
J.J. Abrams, the writer-director-producer behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and ABC’s “Lost,” said Wednesday that he was throwing his considerable clout behind the guild.
“If you agree with me that it’s finally time to end agencies’ conflicted practices, I urge you to join me and vote yes,” he said in a statement to other WGA members last week.
Abrams joined a growing list of prominent Hollywood scribes including Aaron Sorkin, David Chase and Jenji Kohan who have signed a statement saying they will fire their agents.
The unprecedented dispute has put much of Hollywood on edge as negotiations have so far failed to produce any significant results. The two sides have until April 6 to work out an agreement.
Writers are arguing that their agents face rising conflicts of interest as the major agencies seek out new revenue streams to supplement and perhaps overtake the traditional business of talent representation.
Packaging is a long-standing practice in Hollywood, but the WGA has said agencies are prioritizing packaging fees over client representation. Packaging fees are the percentages that agencies earn on a project for putting together talent from their client rosters.
While packaging fees have become an important revenue stream, the major Hollywood agencies said that their clients earn more from packaged shows, in part because they don’t have to pay the traditional 10% commission.
Writers are also objecting to agencies’ move into the world of TV and movie production. Three of the big Hollywood agencies — Endeavor, CAA and UTA — have embarked on production activity, either through new internal divisions or outside partnerships.
The guild is arguing that agencies face a conflict of interest when they both employ and represent talent on a show. But the agencies said they are capable of handling potential conflicts by involving talents’ managers and attorneys.