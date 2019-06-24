WME sues Writers Guild of America as agency dispute gets uglier

The dispute between Hollywood writers and their agents has gotten uglier with WME filing a lawsuit against the Writers Guild of America, alleging that the guild has committed antitrust violations and is abusing its power as a union.
William Morris Endeavor, widely regarded as the largest talent agency in Hollywood, said in its suit filed Monday in federal court that it was seeking a legal remedy for the ongoing dispute that ignited in April. The guild told its thousands of members to fire their agents after the two sides failed to reach a negotiated settlement on a range of agency practices, including packaging fees.
The lawsuit accuses the guild of organizing an illegal group boycott designed to prevent WME from representing the WGA’s members. The agency is also accusing the guild of violating the Sherman Antitrust Act by forcing a code of conduct on talent agencies that would limit their business practices.
“We took today’s step with careful consideration,” WME said in a statement on Monday.
“While we wish we were not in this position, we will not capitulate to a leadership group that limits the choices and opportunities available to our clients, and has made repeated attempts to undermine our business.”
The WGA declined to comment on Monday. WME is the only plaintiff in the lawsuit, but writers are also waging war on other agencies, including such industry behemoths as CAA, UTA and ICM Partners.
The ongoing dispute involves a separate lawsuit filed by the guild against the top agencies over packaging fees — a lucrative and longstanding practice in which an agency receives fees over the course of a TV project for putting together talent.
WME’s lawsuit on Monday isn’t a response to the guild’s suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
Negotiations between the two sides broke down for a second time on Thursday when the WGA rejected the latest offer from the agencies to increase profit-sharing for junior TV writers. Talks first collapsed in April, leading guild members to fire their agents.
The two sides are also fighting over so-called affiliate production — a newer practice that has seen agencies becoming their own studios by entering the TV and movie production business.
The WGA is arguing that agencies face a conflict of interest if they both represent and employ a writer on a show or movie.
WME is seeking an injunction against the guild as well as unspecified damages. The agency’s lawsuit comes as its parent company, Endeavor, is preparing for an initial public offering.
Endeavor filed for its IPO in May and is expected to go public later this year.