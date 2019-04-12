Agents offer to share packaging fees with writers but no deal yet as deadline looms

As Friday’s deadline looms, Hollywood writers and their talent agents still appeared far apart on key issues, with prospects of a last-minute deal fading as the two sides continued working on a negotiated agreement.
Agents made a notable concession late Thursday by offering to share some of their TV profits with writers, but it was unclear whether that would be enough to break the logjam in talks between the sides.
Writers and agents have until midnight Friday to strike a deal that would avert a major Hollywood labor showdown. If they don’t, writers are threatening to fire their agents in an unprecedented move that could affect film and TV production.
The talent agencies submitted their most recent proposals to the Writers Guild of America on Thursday, with concessions on the two key issues on the table — packaging, the longstanding practice of an agency collecting fees for bundling talent from its clients’ rosters; and affiliate production, which is the more recent phenomenon of agencies muscling their way into the movie and TV production businesses.
In the most significant concession, agents are now offering to share a percentage of their back-end profits to writers on packaged shows. They are offering 80% to be shared among a show’s writers who are not participating in the profits of the series, regardless of which agency represents them.
The agents didn’t elaborate on how the money will be shared or offer any other specifics on the execution of the plan.
The remaining 20% of the back-end would go toward diversity and inclusion initiatives.
“This is a meaningful investment in the writer community,” said Karen Stuart, the executive director of the Assn. of Talent Agents, the organization that represents the agencies, in a statement.
Typically, only long-running, hit TV series realize money on the back-end, while the majority of shows end their runs before the big money rolls in.
The agents also responded to the WGA’s request that they share client contracts and invoices, saying they are offering to provide the guild with copies of writers’ “executed contracts and financial information,” with the writers able to opt out of sharing this confidential information.
But the agents didn’t elaborate on the specifics of the proposal, or the types of financial information it would provide.
In addition, agents are offering to be more transparent on issues including affiliate production, diversity and film financing. They said they would advance $2 million per year for three years — $6 million in total -- toward an industrywide fund to foster and encourage inclusion.
The WGA hasn’t issued a public response to the latest offerings. Union leaders agreed late Saturday to extend talks with agencies to reach a settlement, but are not expected to do so again if no deal is reached by midnight.
The guild’s members voted overwhelmingly last month in favor of a code of conduct that would restrict agencies from certain practices, including packaging and production.
The proposed code replaces an agreement that was negotiated 43 years ago but remains a major point of contention between the two sides.
“The WGA’s code of conduct is a threat to agency business operations – whether two agents or 2,000,” said Stuart, in her statement.