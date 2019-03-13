Airbnb loses major fight over Santa Monica’s rental law

Airbnb is the largest home-rental platform, with more than 6 million listings around the world. The San Francisco company is gearing up for an initial public stock offering by the end of the year, but it’s still fighting various cities in court over efforts to curtail its operation. In January, Airbnb and other short-term-rental sites won a ruling granting a temporary reprieve from a New York City law that would compel them to turn over renter data, a requirement that threatens to cut their bookings in the city by half.