Airlines rethink Boeing 737 orders after second crash in five months

The crash in Ethiopia this week of a Boeing Co. 737 Max 8 jet looks increasingly likely to hit the plane maker's future orders as mounting safety concerns prompt airlines to reconsider plans to purchase the airliner.
Kenya Airways is reevaluating proposals to buy the latest version of the single-aisle workhorse and could switch to the rival Airbus A320 or upgrade to Boeing's larger 787 Dreamliner, Chairman Michael Joseph said by email.
Meanwhile, Indonesia's Lion Air is moving to drop a $22-billion order for the 737 in favor of the Airbus model, according to a person with knowledge of the plan. One of the carrier's Max jets crashed on Oct. 29, and its relations with Boeing soured after the plane maker pointed to maintenance issues and human error as the underlying cause, even though the plane's pilots had been battling a computerized system that took control following a sensor malfunction.
Sunday's loss of an Ethiopian Airlines 737, in which 157 people died, bore similarities to the Asian tragedy, stoking concern that a feature meant to make the upgraded Max safer has actually made it harder to fly.
The 737, which first entered service in the late 1960s, is the aviation industry's bestselling model and Boeing's top earner. The Max version with repositioned engines has racked up more than 5,000 orders worth in excess of $600 billion.
Boeing is in crisis as airlines around the world ground the plane and regulators from Australia to Mexico deny it access to their airspace. In a dramatic development, the European Aviation Safety Agency has split with the Federal Aviation Administration in banning the Max, leaving the U.S. regulator isolated in insisting that it's still safe to fly.
Sunday’s crash, which happened six minutes after the plane took off from Addis Ababa for Nairobi, took the lives of 32 Kenyan citizens, the most from a single country.
Kenya Airways revived plans to expand last year with a proposal to buy as many as 10 Max planes. Taking more of the older 737-800 version of the Boeing jet, which doesn't feature the suspect system, is also an option.
"We will carefully follow the developments around the 737 Max," Joseph said. "No decision has been taken yet."
The African carrier has a fleet of about 40 aircraft including eight 787s and the same number of 737-800s. It completed a reorganization in 2017 that saw the government increase its stake to almost 50%, with long-time investor Air France-KLM Group shrinking its holding to less than 10%.