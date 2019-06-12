Your iPhone is already made in America

Only some of Foxconn’s hundreds of thousands of employees in China do final assembly — the stage that garners the “Made in China” stamp. And that last step doesn’t need to done there. In 2011, at the behest of Apple and to get around tariffs, it set up assembly in Brazil. Most of the real work was still done back in China, with manufacturing in South America being more akin to assembling Legos. Nonetheless, the iPhones were branded “Made in Brazil.”