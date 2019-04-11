Jamie Dimon made a bundle last year. San Diego banker Gregory Garrabrants earned even more

The answer to the first question lies in a complex pay structure more commonly found at hedge funds, which wound up being far more lucrative than the bank predicted. As for the second question, it’s complicated. Some say it’s a fair outcome for a leader whose pay was directly tied to his firm’s hefty share gains. Others say it reflects short-term incentives gone wrong and an out-of-touch board beholden to its CEO. While Axos’ stock price shot up 72% last fiscal year, holders of nearly half those shares voted against the plan.