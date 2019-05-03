Big vegan brands snag loyal customers when they’re in college

That’s exactly what Beyond Meat was going for. The maker of plant-based protein products — which went public this week — brought its meatless burger to Yale two years ago in a bid to build loyal Generation Z customers before they even collect a paycheck. The idea is that if a brand resonates when a student is on a meal plan, it will still resonate when he’s 22 and buying his own groceries, and, hopefully, when he’s 32 and shopping for his family. Loyalties forged early run deep, and that’s important when a Beyond Burger can cost more than twice as much as standard ground beef at a grocery store.