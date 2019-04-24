Boeing pulls 2019 forecast and suspends buybacks in aftermath of 737 Max crashes

Boeing Co. said Wednesday that it is pulling its 2019 forecast over issues surrounding its 737 Max aircraft, and that it's suspending its stock buybacks.
The aerospace giant also provided first-quarter results that beat Wall Street's estimates.
Boeing said its previously issued full-year guidance didn't account for 737 Max impacts. It plans to issue a new guidance at a future date. Investors and consumers have been keeping a close eye on Boeing due to two deadly crashes involving the 737 Max. The two crashes have damaged the company's reputation for safety, caused the worldwide grounding of about 370 Boeing 737 Max airliners, and raised questions about the U.S. government's approval of the plane in 2017.
Boeing posted an adjusted profit of $3.16 per share on revenue of $22.92 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Boeing to report adjusted earnings of $3.19 per share on revenue of $22.94 billion. Both of those figures have come down considerably in the last month.
Though the company hit its numbers, that is secondary to the two crashes. Investigations into the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia have implicated an automated flight-control system that erroneously pushed the noses of the planes down in response to bad readings from sensors. Boeing began working on a software update to the system more than five months ago.
The company provided few clues about the fate of its bestselling plane and when it might fly again.
It said Wednesday it is making steady progress on the path to final certification for the software update for the 737 Max, with over 135 test and production flights of the software update complete. The company said it continues to work closely with global regulators and airline partners to comprehensively test the software and finalize a robust package of training and educational resources.
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company has conducted 120 test flights of the upgraded software, and only needs a final certification flight with FAA personnel on board. That flight is expected any day.
Last week, an expert panel of the Federal Aviation Administration judged that a software fix to the Max would be "operationally suitable," and that airline pilots familiar with previous versions of the 737 won't need additional time in flight simulators to learn about the new software that is unique to the Max.
When the market closed Tuesday, Boeing shares stood 4% higher than before the October crash of a 737 Max operated by Indonesia's Lion Air. After a slump, they skyrocketed from late December until early March when another 737 Max crashed, this one operated by Ethiopian Airlines.
Even with a mild sell-off since the March crash, the shares are still up 16% in 2019, barely trailing the 17% gain in the Standard and Poor's 500.
In pre-market trading, the stock edged up less than 1%.