Lawsuit: Black Boeing worker harassed, found noose at desk

By Associated Press
Jun 17, 2019 | 7:00 AM
| CHARLESTON, S.C.
A Boeing worker is suing the company. (Jason Redmond / AFP/Getty Images)

A black man who has worked for a decade at a Boeing plant in South Carolina says he’s been routinely subjected to racist harassment.

News outlets report that Curtis Anthony is suing the company, saying his complaints about racist treatment were met with retaliation.

Anthony says his white coworkers at the Charleston plant repeatedly urinated on his desk and seat. He says he found a noose hanging above his desk earlier this year. Boeing has said it fired the worker who hung the noose. But Anthony says he was transferred to a work unit that lacked air conditioning after complaining about the harassment.

Boeing says most of Anthony’s allegations were never brought to managers’ attention, “giving the company no opportunity to investigate these claims.”
