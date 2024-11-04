Former firefighter sues L.A. County over colleague’s alleged homophobic behavior

A lawsuit alleging discrimination as well as harassment by a colleague of a former Los Angeles County firefighter is seeking more than $25,000 in compensation. Above, county firefighters respond to a call for help last year in Marina del Rey.

A former firefighter is suing Los Angeles County, alleging he was discriminated against over his disability and endured his co-worker’s homophobic harassment in the workplace.

The civil lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court lists a series of events over six years that Guilherme Guimaraes claims violated his rights under the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it does not comment on pending litigation.

In 2017, Guimaraes was forced to take 20 months of medical leave after he developed aplastic anemia after being exposed to toxic smoke and benzene on the job, according to the lawsuit.

Guimaraes returned to his duties at Marina del Rey, but allegedly faced difficulties with his necessary accommodations, including having a service dog and requiring a well-ventilated workplace. In February 2021, a new hire, Eric Barnett, joined the station and allegedly began making homophobic comments around his colleagues including Guimaraes, the lawsuit says.

Even though Guimaraes is straight, the lawsuit said, Barnett’s comments “struck a personal chord with [him], who has a relative who is gay, making him feel particularly uncomfortable and unwelcome in the station.”

Despite complaints made about Barnett’s alleged harassment, Guimaraes’ suit claims Barnett faced no disciplinary measures and the conflicts between the two continued to escalate. The following month, Barnett allegedly retaliated against Guimaraes by tearing down pictures of his children in his locker, calling him a “rat” around the station and questioning the validity of Guimaraes’ medical disability.

Guimaraes, originally stationed in Marina del Rey, was relocated on temporary reassignments to North Hollywood, then Agoura Hills fire stations in 2022. The suit alleges that the department’s captains moved him in retaliation for speaking up against Barnett’s homophobic comments.

When Guimaraes returned to the fire station in Marina del Rey, Barnett also returned and so did the harassment, he alleges in the lawsuit. In May 2024, Guimaraes found a strap-on dildo in his locker, but alleged that no corrective action was taken and he was forced to continue working shifts alongside Barnett.

Guimaraes was once more relocated in September to a fire station in Chatsworth, where he found a toy rat as he packed his belongings, according to the lawsuit. The stress from the alleged incidents and the lack of proper accountability forced Guimaraes to take a leave over stress, the suit claims.

The lawsuit said Guimaraes is seeking more than $25,000 in compensation for his losses in overtime pay as well as damage to his professional career and reputation, which affect his income and retirement benefits.