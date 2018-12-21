California's job market remains hot, despite economic uncertainty

Trade tensions and stock market volatility loom over the nation’s economy, but California’s job market powered forward in November with a robust expansion of payrolls and a record low unemployment rate.
Employers added 30,700 positions, according to the state Employment Development Department, accounting for nearly a fifth of the nation’s new jobs last month.
The growth — to a total of 17.27 million — came on top of October’s 36,400 gain.
California’s unemployment rate held steady at 4.1%, the same as in September and October, and the lowest rate in over four decades. A year ago, it stood at 4.5%.
“In years ahead, we’ll be looking back on 2018 as an extraordinary period in California employment,” said Michael Bernick, a former EDD director who specializes in workforce issues.
The number of long-term unemployed—those who have been out of work more than 27 weeks—has dropped dramatically, from a peak of over a million in February 2011 in the wake of the recession to 192,000 in October, the latest month for data, he noted.
At the same time, the number of Californians working part time who would prefer to work full time — a key indicator of job market health — is down to 730,000 from a peak of more than 1.5 million at the end of 2009, Bernick added.
The U.S unemployment rate in November stood at 3.7% as the nation added 155,000 payroll jobs.
The leisure and hospitality sector led California’s job growth last month with 12,400 new positions since October, boosted by the holiday season. Professional and business services were up by 7,600 jobs, construction by 3,300, and educational and health services by 3,300.
Just two sectors lost jobs last month: information (down 4,500) and mining and logging (down 200).
Monthly numbers are volatile, however. The information sector had grown by 7,800 jobs from a year earlier, to 542,500 in November. “The technology sector — the workhorse of the economy — continues to hum as businesses adopt technology to increase productivity and reduce costs,” said economist Sung Won Sohn, president of Los Angeles consultancy SS Economics.
“Software publishing, social media, internet search etc. are experiencing rising demand,” he added. “If it weren’t for skilled-labor shortages, the employment gains would have been even higher.”
Despite the tight labor market, Sohn noted: “It is amazing that the labor force has increased by 76,000 from October and 127,000 from a year ago. There are good jobs with attractive wages to be had. Retirees, students and even people on disability are rejoining the labor force powering California’s economy.”
Year over year, California payrolls grew by 1.8%. The largest job gains were in professional and business services — 91,100 new positions, for a 3.5% jump. Educational and health services were up by 63,300 jobs, a 2.4% increase, while the leisure and hospitality sector added 50,600 jobs, a 2.6% rise.
Statewide, 807,000 people were unemployed last month, down from 865,000 a year earlier.