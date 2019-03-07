Calvin Klein to eliminate high-end runway fashion collection

Calvin Klein is eliminating its high-end fashion collection in a move that will cut 1% of its workforce.
The fashion label’s upscale sister brand, previously called Calvin Klein 205 W39 NYC, was introduced in 2017 under designer Raf Simons, who left late last year. It held runway shows and featured pricey couture styles. Items sold included an $8,500 silk dress and a $4,500 leather jacket.
A spokeswoman for Calvin Klein said the company is “not walking away” from the upscale fashion category. Rather, a search is underway for a new design director who would oversee the creative aspects of Calvin Klein’s business, she said.
In December, parent company PVH Corp. said Simons would leave his position as chief creative officer after Calvin Klein “decided on a new brand direction which differs from Simons’ creative vision.” The former Dior creative director ran design at both the high-end collection and the more mass-market label, along with marketing.
Emanuel Chirico, PVH’s chief executive, said in November that the brand was having problems with its 205 label and planned to refocus elsewhere. Shoppers didn’t take to the more fashion-forward product, he said.
“We’ve been disappointed that our investments in the 205 Collection business have not delivered the results we expected,” Chirico said. “We will cut back on a number of these planned investments in the 205 Collection business.”
The New York Post first reported the news.