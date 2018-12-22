Designer Raf Simons and Calvin Klein announce they are parting ways

During his brief time at Calvin Klein, Simons’ fashion shows and looks were considered artistically intriguing and lauded by fashion journalists. However, those collections, which regularly pulled from art, Americana, pop culture and cinema, didn’t catch on commercially. The label’s spring/summer 2019 collection, shown in New York in September and conceived by Simons, touched on two film classics: Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” (1977) and Mike Nichols’ “The Graduate” (1967).