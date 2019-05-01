The quest to make gasoline out of thin air

Experts increasingly believe that any serious response to climate change must include proactively removing carbon from the atmosphere. Last fall, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change for the first time described carbon removal as “essential.” And while there are a few carbon-removal strategies, direct air carbon capture is the process that has most captured the public imagination. The basic science of this approach has been understood for decades, but it’s an open question as to when — or if — it will be possible to capture airborne carbon at a scale that could make a difference.