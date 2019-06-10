Big Carpet wants to end America’s love of hardwood floors

Carpet has morphed over the years, from the yellow ’70s shag to the beige and taupe of the ’90s. It also became boring and ever-present — filling offices, hotels and airports — and often stood out only when stained. As with many products with enduring popularity, consumers eventually moved on. In the last decade, inflation-adjusted sales of wall-to-wall carpet sank $5 billion, according to Floor Covering News. In response, flooring companies created imitation wood and tile that cost much less. At first, these new “hard surfaces” looked fake, but now a category called luxury vinyl is almost indistinguishable from the real things, mimicking the ridges and imperfections of tile and wood. It’s also really easy to clean.