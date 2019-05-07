CFPB rules would let debt collectors send unlimited texts, with a caveat

The proposal is likely to trigger fresh claims from Democratic lawmakers that the CFPB is being gutted under President Trump, because the rules would fall far short of what consumer advocates have called for. Trying to rein in debt collectors was a signature effort for Cordray, an appointee of former President Obama who left the CFPB in 2017. The proposal is one of the first significant actions taken by Director Kathy Kraninger since she took over the regulator in December.