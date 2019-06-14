Chewy raises $1 billion in IPO, and stock soars in trading debut

PetSmart Inc.-controlled Chewy Inc. surged in its first day of trading after raising $1.02 billion in an initial public offering, as investors bet that pet owners will do more of their shopping online for cat food, dog sweaters, horse vitamins and other pet products.
Chewy’s shares opened at $36 Friday and rose as high as $41.34, up nearly 88% from the offer price of $22. On Thursday, the pet-focused e-commerce company sold 46.5 million shares above its $19-to-$21 target range, after earlier marketing only 41.6 million shares at a range of $17 to $19.
With Friday’s trading, Chewy’s market value surged to about $16 billion. PetSmart last year pegged the value of Chewy at $4.45 billion in private documents shared with investors, according to people with knowledge of those documents.
The offering included 5.6 million shares sold by Dania Beach, Fla.-based Chewy and 40.9 million sold by a wholly owned subsidiary of PetSmart, according to a statement.
The offering was the sixth-biggest out of 78 in the United States this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s one of only 10 IPOs for online product retailers globally to exceed $1 billion; the largest ever was Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25-billion listing in 2014.
Creditor dispute
The public offering follows a heated dispute between PetSmart and its creditors over the transfer of Chewy assets before the IPO.
PetSmart and its private equity owners, a group led by BC Partners, moved part of the Chewy unit to an unrestricted subsidiary and another part to the parent company, both out of creditors’ reach. Lenders sued, arguing that PetSmart was insolvent at the time of the transfer and that the move was fraudulent.
PetSmart resolved the dispute by amending its loan agreement, promising to give lenders a portion of the proceeds from any eventual sale of the online business, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The exact amount of PetSmart’s IPO proceeds that will go to pay down debt has yet to be determined.
Voting rights
Before the offering was expanded, current investors were to have retained a 90% stake in Chewy as well as 99% of the voting rights as a result of the dual-class share, according to regulatory filings. PetSmart was to have 70% of the total shares and 77% of the voting power, the filings show.
The Chewy site, which started in 2011, logged sales of $3.53 billion for the year that ended Feb. 3, up from $2.1 billion the previous fiscal year, according to the company’s prospectus.
Chewy’s IPO should give some financial relief to closely held PetSmart, which is saddled with more than $8 billion of debt due over the next six years. After Chewy raised the price range for its IPO on Wednesday, PetSmart’s bonds rallied to the highest level in two years. Its bonds due in 2023 and 2025 were among the top in the U.S. high-yield market on the morning of the IPO, according to Trace bond trading data.
“A strong public-market showing by Chewy will be a positive due to the increased asset coverage it implies and the possibility that some of those assets will be monetized and used to pay down debt in the future,” said Ben Briggs, a high-yield and distressed-credit analyst with INTL FCStone.
Pet spending
After the IPO, Chewy expects to obtain a new revolving credit facility with covenants, including requirements that it maintain certain financial ratios.
The documents also pointed to figures showing that “pet parents” continue to spend even in times of economic uncertainty. During the 200810 recession, overall consumer spending in the United States declined, while pet spending climbed 12%, Chewy said, citing the American Pet Products Assn.
The offering was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Allen & Co. The shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CHWY.