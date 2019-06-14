Chewy raises $1 billion in IPO, and stock soars in trading debut

Chewy’s IPO should give some financial relief to closely held PetSmart, which is saddled with more than $8 billion of debt due over the next six years. After Chewy raised the price range for its IPO on Wednesday, PetSmart’s bonds rallied to the highest level in two years. Its bonds due in 2023 and 2025 were among the top in the U.S. high-yield market on the morning of the IPO, according to Trace bond trading data.