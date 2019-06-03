Coffee won’t need cancer warning in California after all

California coffee lovers can indulge their caffeine habit without worry now that the state has decided the beverage doesn’t need a cancer warning after all.
That conclusion by a state regulator comes eight years after dozens of coffee roasters and retailers, including Starbucks Corp., Target Corp., Nestle USA Inc. and Amazon.com Inc.’s Whole Foods Market, were accused in a lawsuit of violating a state law that requires warning labels on toxic substances. A Los Angeles judge’s ruling last year requiring the warnings could have resulted in millions of dollars in fines for the companies for failing to alert consumers sooner.
The judge determined the warnings were needed because coffee roasting produces trace amounts of acrylamide, a known carcinogen, although the retailers argued there’s no scientific evidence linking coffee consumption with an increased risk of cancer.
That’s when the state regulator in charge of the list of chemicals that require warnings swung into action and recommended an exemption for coffee. On Monday, the state’s Office of Administrative Law officially signed off on the exemption.