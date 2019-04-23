Netflix is selling additional $2 billion in junk bonds

Los Gatos, Calif.-based Netflix has traditionally borrowed semiannually following its first- and third-quarter results in April and October, respectively, amassing a $10-billion debt load in the process. But Chief Executive Reed Hastings said the issuance may not last much longer as the company will soon be able to fund itself. It still expects to burn through $3.5 billion of its cash this year, but its financing needs will start to abate in 2020.