Judge rules for Pentagon and Amazon, and against Oracle, in cloud bidding case

In a court filing last month, Air Force Lt. Gen. Bradford Shwedo, a chief information officer for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said further delays in the Oracle case would “hamper our critical efforts in AI” as the United States tries to maintain its advantage over adversaries who are “weaponizing their use of data.” Shwedo said JEDI’s computing capabilities could help the United States analyze data collected from surveillance aircraft, predict when equipment needs maintenance and speed up communications if fiber and satellite connections go down.