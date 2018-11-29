Deutsche Bank offices in Germany raided by authorities over alleged money laundering

German authorities raided the offices of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt on Thursday in connection with money-laundering allegations stemming from information revealed two years ago in the so-called Panama Papers.
The public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt said the investigation involves the bank’s failure to report suspicious overseas transactions and is directed against two employees and other individuals who have so far not been identified. About 170 officials were involved in searches
The Panama Papers, compiled after a dump of millions of financial documents from the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca & Co., revealed the existence of 214,488 secret offshore entities, based on financial spreadsheets, copies of passports, emails and corporate records from 1977 to 2015.
The prosecutor's office confirmed that the investigation was based on details included in the Papers and Offshore Leaks, a collaborative investigation between the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and other media outlets that revealed money laundering practices across the globe.
"After an evaluation of the so-called Offshore Leaks and Panama Papers, the suspicion arose that Deutsche Bank AG was helping clients set up so-called offshore companies in tax havens and that money connected to crimes was transferred to the accounts of Deutsche Bank AG," Frankfurt public prosecutor's office representative Nadja Niesen wrote in a statement.
Prosecutors referred to a Deutsche Bank subsidiary registered in the British Virgin Islands. From there, 900 customers were allegedly served by the bank in 2016 alone. "Numerous business documents" were obtained during the raid, the prosecutor's office said.
Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The release of the papers previously prompted the prime minister of Iceland to tender his resignation and forced British Prime Minister David Cameron to acknowledge that he financially benefited from shares in an offshore account set up by his father.
Noack and Telford write for the Washington Post.