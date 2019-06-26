Apple nabs self-driving car tech with Drive.ai acquisition

Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has offered changing estimates for how close the company is to putting driverless “robo-taxis” on the streets. As recently as last year he was predicting they would arrive in 2019, “not as a test case, as a real case out there.” More recently, he has dialed that back, saying in May it will be “quite a few years” until fully autonomous taxis are ready for deployment.