UCLA economists predict the U.S. economy will downshift in 2019 and 2020

The debt-financed buying spree “has the potential to trigger the next recession,” Shulman said. “Note that the last three recessions had their origins in the financial markets. The 1990 recession was caused by overzealous lending in commercial real estate and the overbuilding of shopping centers. In 2001, it was too much stock-market exuberance in technology and telecom shares. In 2007, it was the mortgage market. This time the issue is corporate credit.”