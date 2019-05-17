There’s a multibillion-dollar race on to replace the egg. Good luck with that

But the dominant player in the non-egg space is Just Inc., a $1-billion enterprise previously known as Hampton Creek. Just launched its own liquid egg substitute late last year, one made primarily from protein derived from mung beans. The company said Thursday that it has sold the plant-based equivalent of 6.3 million chicken eggs in the U.S. to date — but there’s still a long way to go: The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that total egg production in the U.S. was more than 8.5 billion in February alone.