Elon Musk takes out five monster mortgages

The billionaire chief executive of Tesla Inc., SpaceX and Boring Co. recently took out $61 million in mortgages on five properties in California: four in Los Angeles’ Bel-Air neighborhood and one in the Bay Area town of Hillsborough. The Morgan Stanley loans, signed in the final days of 2018, represent about $50 million in new borrowing. One refinancing on a more than 20,200-square-foot property he bought in 2012 for $17 million turned a $10-million loan into a $19.5-million debt.