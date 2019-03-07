Elon Musk’s security clearance is under review after he smoked pot, report says

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk’s Pentagon security clearance is under review after he infamously smoked marijuana live on YouTube in September, according to a Bloomberg report.
SpaceX — which has contracts to launch satellites for the U.S. military — declined to comment on the report, which cited an unnamed U.S. official. A Defense Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
About two months after Musk smoked pot on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on YouTube, NASA said it would conduct a safety review of Hawthorne-based SpaceX and another of its contractors, aerospace giant Boeing Co., to “ensure the companies are meeting NASA’s requirements for workplace safety, including the adherence to a drug-free environment.”
The Washington Post reported that NASA’s safety review was spurred by Musk’s pot smoking on the podcast.
SpaceX and Boeing have been awarded separate NASA contracts to build capsules to transport astronauts to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s first test flight of its Crew Dragon capsule, without humans aboard, launched last week. The capsule is set to return to Earth and splash down in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday morning.
In December, weeks after NASA announced its safety review, a U.S. Air Force official said his service did not have similar qualms about SpaceX.
The Air Force relies on SpaceX and on United Launch Alliance — a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin Corp. — to launch sensitive national security satellites.
“We actually do not have a concern about their processes,” Col. Robert Bongiovi, director of the Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s launch enterprise systems directorate, told reporters in December.