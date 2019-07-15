Mnuchin calls Facebook’s cryptocurrency plan ‘a national security issue’

Mnuchin was far from the first official to express skepticism about Facebook’s effort to create a cryptocurrency, called Libra. Last week President Trump criticized the move, saying on Twitter that he is not a fan of bitcoin and that cryptocurrencies are often used to facilitate “unlawful behavior.” Some of Trump’s staunchest foes in Congress, including Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), have also faulted Facebook, going so far as to demand that the company halt all work on the coin.