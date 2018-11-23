Markets open lower; oil falls sharply

A drop in Chinese equities led regional declines in Asia, with the technology sector weak on concern the U.S. is ratcheting up a campaign against Huawei Technologies Co. Meanwhile, sluggish mining shares pushed the Stoxx Europe 600 index lower. The dollar climbed and the euro reversed earlier gains as data showed Germany’s growth outlook weakened. The pound handed back much of Thursday’s gains after Spain objected to part of the Brexit plan. Italian bonds led an advance in European debt markets.