Markets open lower; oil falls sharply

Stocks were falling early in a shortened Black Friday session as energy shares plummeted with oil. Crude tumbled to around $51 a barrel, its lowest level in a year, on signs of oversupply, leading a broad retreat in commodities.
All major equity indexes were flashing red as U.S. markets reopened following the Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 index fell to its lowest level since May, with energy by far the worse performing group in the benchmark, followed by financials. Stocks will stop trading at 1 p.m. EST in New York, with bond markets closing at 2 p.m.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty to still churn through,” said Noah Weisberger, chief U.S. strategist at AB Bernstein. “I’m a little bit surprised, you know, going back to October that its taken the market as long as it has — it still hasn’t regained its footing.”
U.S. oil was down 5.7% to $51.52 per barrel on renewed concerns that a slowing global economy could hurt demand. Among energy stocks, Marathon fell 3.3% while Halliburton slipped 2.8%.
Retailers are seeing small gains as shoppers look for deals on Black Friday.
The S&P 500 index fell 0.6% to 2,634.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 0.6% to 24,320. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.3% to 6,951.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.03%.
A drop in Chinese equities led regional declines in Asia, with the technology sector weak on concern the U.S. is ratcheting up a campaign against Huawei Technologies Co. Meanwhile, sluggish mining shares pushed the Stoxx Europe 600 index lower. The dollar climbed and the euro reversed earlier gains as data showed Germany’s growth outlook weakened. The pound handed back much of Thursday’s gains after Spain objected to part of the Brexit plan. Italian bonds led an advance in European debt markets.
Falling commodity prices are just one of several indicators that reinforce investor concern about weakening global growth. Political turmoil in Europe, a lingering uncertainty over the Brexit agreement and a trade war that’s engulfed the world’s biggest economies add to nervousness. Slowing growth is one of several prospects that may lead the Federal Reserve toward more caution in 2019 should it raise rates next month.
“The global economy is slowing down but we’re slowing down from a pretty decent level,” said Jonathan Mackay, strategist at Schroder Fund Advisors. “It’s a little bit of ‘reality bites’ right now. The picture is still fine. It’s just not as good as it was. And that’s feeding into this technical unwind we’re seeing in the oil market as well.”