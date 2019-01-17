Stocks open lower as Morgan Stanley reports disappointing earnings

U.S. stocks have opened slightly lower Thursday after a series of disappointing quarter reports.
Investment bank Morgan Stanley dropped 4.2% after its revenue and profit fell short of analysts’ expectations. Railroad operator CSX fell 2.3% after it forecast slower revenue growth in 2019.
High-dividend stocks including utilities and real estate companies made small gains.
The S&P 500 index gave up 4 points, or 0.2%, to 2,611. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55 points, or 0.2%, to 24,152. The Nasdaq composite slid 22 points, or 0.3%, to 7,012.
Morgan Stanley says fourth-quarter profit totaled $1.53 billion, or 80 cents a share, more than double from the year-ago quarter. The prior-year period, however, included a large charge related to the GOP tax overhaul.
Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and accounting for discontinued operations, came to 73 cents per share. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.
The investment bank posted revenue of $11.67 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.55 billion, which also fell short of forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.44 billion.