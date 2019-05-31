Stocks sink on Trump's latest tariff threat

U.S. stocks on Friday sank to fresh 12-week lows and Treasuries rallied a fourth day as the Trump administration’s trade spats intensified, rattling financial markets already on edge over the strength of global growth.
The S&P 500’s May decline topped 6% and the Dow Jones industrial average sank deeper into its longest streak of weekly losses since 2011 after President Trump threatened to place escalating tariffs on Mexico and China prepared a blacklist of foreign companies it accuses of damaging its interests. The Mexican peso tumbled 3%, while the yen jumped. Bond yields sank to a record as investors sought havens.
Among the main trade-related moves:
Carmakers in the S&P 500 plunged 3.8%, with General Motors off 4.3%
Kansas City Southern sank 6.5%, the most since November 2016
Costco Wholesale lost 2.8%, pacing a rout in food retailers
Whirlpool slid 3.6% to lead appliance makers lower
West Texas Intermediate crude plunged 3%
The 10-year Treasury rate slid below 2.2% for the first time in 20 months, and a key portion of the yield curve inverted further, adding to investor angst over the threat of a recession. The credit market’s fear gauges moved by the most in almost three weeks to show the riskiest high-grade and junk bond markets since January.
“When you get a piece of bad news, you take a breath and you try to understand is it as bad as it seems. This one seems pretty bad,” Steve Chiavarone, a portfolio manager with Federated Investors, said in an interview at Bloomberg’s New York headquarters. “There’s just a level of unpredictability that was introduced last night that I don’t think is helpful to the markets.”
Trump’s latest move would put 5% duties on all Mexican imports on June 10, rising to 25% in October unless Mexico halts “illegal migrants” heading to the U.S.
Trump’s Mexico declaration and a Bloomberg report that China is planning to restrict rare-earths exports leave markets set for a turbulent end to what’s been a rough month for global stocks. Treasuries have benefited from haven demand, with yields on 10-year notes down to 2.18% Friday compared with 2.50% at the start of the month.
Elsewhere, gold climbed to a two-week high while oil slumped to less than $56 a barrel in New York amid concerns about global demand.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 Index declined 1.3% at 6:53 a.m. Pacific
The Dow average lost 1.2%, and the Nasdaq 100 slid 1.3%.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index plunged 1.2% to the lowest in 15 weeks.
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%.
The MSCI Emerging Market Index gained 0.1%.
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.3%, the highest in more than five months.
The euro advanced 0.2% to $1.1148, the first advance in a week.
The British pound decreased 0.2% to $1.2577.
The onshore yuan declined 0.1% to 6.91 per dollar.
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased four basis points to 2.18%, hitting the lowest in almost 21 months with its fifth straight decline.
The yield on two-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 2.01%.
Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.20%, the lowest on record.
Japan’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to -0.094%, the lowest in almost three years.
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 2.1% to $55.41 a barrel, the lowest in more than 15 weeks.
Iron ore fell 1.2% to $96.68 per metric ton, the lowest in more than a week.
Gold gained 0.6% to $1,296.72 an ounce, the highest in more than two weeks.
Herron and Hajric write for Bloomberg.