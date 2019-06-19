Stocks mixed as bonds slip ahead of Fed meeting

U.S. equities were mostly little changed Wednesday while Treasuries slipped as investors prepared for the latest Federal Reserve meeting to conclude, with anticipation growing that policymakers will signal a readiness to lower rates.
The three main U.S. stock gauges drifted alongside the dollar, while the Stoxx Europe 600 was also little changed. Earlier shares in Asia rallied, tracking the Tuesday gains on Wall Street, which were sparked when President Trump tweeted that he would sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit next week.
“It’s Fed day, leaving all eyes on how they react to market pricing that has penciled in three cuts over the next year,” Mark McCormick, global head of currency strategy at TD Securities, wrote in an email. “We don’t think the Fed will cut today, and it seems more likely that this meeting is an appetizer to the G-20 entree.”
The yield on 10-year Treasuries pared some of the drop from a day earlier, leading a pullback of most European government bonds. The yield on Japan’s benchmark notes hit a three-year low. The pound gained for a second day.
As many of the world’s biggest central banks signal a shift to easier policy, traders are weighing that against trade war fears and signs of cooling global growth. Trump said Tuesday he had a “very good” phone conversation with Xi. The two leaders will hold an “extended meeting” at the G-20 summit on June 28-29 in Osaka, and “our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting,” Trump said on Twitter.
Elsewhere, West Texas crude swung between gains and losses as OPEC and its allies agreed to hold the next meeting to discuss oil-output cuts in July. The Turkish lira fell on a report the Trump administration was weighing new sanctions on the country over its purchases of the Russian S-400 missile-defense system.
Here are some key events this week:
-
The Fed, Bank of Japan and Bank of England all set monetary policy, along with central banks in Norway, Brazil, Taiwan and Indonesia.
-
The Fed’s two-day meeting ends Wednesday with a decision and news conference. Officials are expected to debate a rate cut to shelter the U.S. economy, in part, from the fallout caused by escalating trade disputes.
-
U.K. retail sales are set for release on Thursday.
These are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
-
The S&P 500 Index was little changed as of 6:38 a.m. Pacific time, while the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.1%.
-
The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed.
-
The MSCI Emerging Market Index climbed 1.3%, the biggest increase in more than a week.
-
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index surged 1.8%, the highest in six weeks on the largest jump in more than five months.
Currencies
-
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined less than 0.1%.
-
The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1205, while the yen strengthened less than 0.05% to 108.47 per dollar.
-
The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2595, the biggest rise in more than a week.
-
The MSCI Emerging Markets Currency Index rose 0.3%.
Bonds
-
The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 3 basis points to 2.09%, the biggest increase in more than a week.
-
Germany’s 10-year yield climbed 4 basis points to -0.29%, the largest increase in more than a week..
Commodities
-
West Texas Intermediate fell 0.8% to $53.45 a barrel.Gold decreased 0.3% to $1,342.72 an ounce, the biggest dip in more than a week.
-
The Bloomberg Commodity Index dropped 0.3%.
White and Ponczek write for Bloomberg.