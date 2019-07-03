U.S. Treasury yields hit lowest rate since 2016 as stocks rise

Ten-year Treasury yields dipped to the lowest rate since November 2016, German rates turned more negative and Italy’s slipped below 1.7%. The S&P 500 looked for a fifth straight gain and the Dow Jones industrial average flirted with a closing record. Volumes are likely to be low ahead of a 1 p.m. EDT close. Tesla Inc. jumped after the electric car maker’s record quarter for deliveries. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index extended its advance to the highest in almost 13 months.