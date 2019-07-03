U.S. Treasury yields hit lowest rate since 2016 as stocks rise

Bonds extended gains globally as investors weighed the prospect of more dovish appointees to two of the world’s major central banks. American equities edged higher in thin trading ahead of a holiday.
Ten-year Treasury yields dipped to the lowest rate since November 2016, German rates turned more negative and Italy’s slipped below 1.7%. The S&P 500 looked for a fifth straight gain and the Dow Jones industrial average flirted with a closing record. Volumes are likely to be low ahead of a 1 p.m. EDT close. Tesla Inc. jumped after the electric car maker’s record quarter for deliveries. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index extended its advance to the highest in almost 13 months.
The dollar stayed slightly lower after jobless claims came in broadly as forecast and private hiring numbers missed expectations. Wednesday’s batch of data did little to move markets, with readings on the services sector due later and jobs coming Friday. The euro erased a small drop as purchasing manager data for the region was revised slightly higher.
Europe’s leaders have nominated Christine Lagarde to take the helm of the European Central Bank later this year, ushering in a candidate analysts anticipate will take up departing President Mario Draghi’s mantle in providing stimulus. And President Trump said he’s planning to nominate Christopher Waller and Judy Shelton to serve on the Federal Reserve Board, candidates both seen as likely to advocate lower interest rates.
“An absence of inflation, the shortages of ‘safe’ positive yielding bonds that is a legacy of [quantitative easing], geopolitical concerns and a dovish monetary policy bias almost everywhere are seeing the bond rally go on, and on,” Kit Juckes, chief global FX strategist at Societe Generale, wrote in a note.
Meanwhile, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she’d need to see more data before supporting an immediate rate cut, while many of her colleagues are leaning toward loosening policy.
Elsewhere, oil rebounded after tumbling Tuesday. Shares in Japan, China and South Korea led losses in Asia as equities in Australia edged higher. The yen strengthened after the Bank of Japan made small tweaks to its bond-buying program.
Here are some key events coming up:
-
U.S. equity markets close at 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday and remain shut Thursday for the Fourth of July holiday.
-
The U.S. jobs report is due Friday and is projected to show non-farm payrolls rose by 164,000 in June, rebounding from 75,000 the month prior.
Here are the main moves in markets:
Stocks
-
The S&P 500 Index increased 0.2% as of 9:31 a.m. EDT, hitting the highest on record with its fifth straight advance.
-
The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 0.7%, reaching the highest in almost 13 months on its fifth consecutive advance and the biggest increase in more than two weeks.
-
Britain’s FTSE 100 Index climbed 0.7% to the highest in about 10 months.
-
The MSCI Emerging Market Index dipped 0.5%, the biggest decrease in more than a week.
-
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%, the largest fall in a week.
Currencies
-
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.1%, the biggest dip in more than a week.
-
The euro increased less than 0.05% to $1.1288.
-
The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2576, the weakest in more than two weeks.
-
The Japanese yen climbed 0.1% to 107.73 per dollar, the strongest in more than a week.
Bonds
-
The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 1.96%, the lowest in more than two years.
-
Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.38%, hitting the lowest on record with its fifth straight decline.
-
Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 0.689%, the lowest in almost three years.
Commodities
-
West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.9% to $56.73 a barrel.
-
Gold increased 0.1% to $1,420.30 an ounce, the highest in more than a week.
Hajric and Herron write for Bloomberg. With assistance from Bloomberg writer Laura Curtis.