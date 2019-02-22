A new generation of flying cars is taking to the air. But without the cars

About three years after Terrafugia was founded in 2006, it unveiled the Transition personal flying car. That vehicle, which is still under development today and is largely targeted toward pilots, has a gas engine and requires a runway to take off and land. A prototype combined the control systems of an airplane with that of a car — an unfoldable stick, throttle and rudder pedals alongside a steering wheel and gas and brake pedals, according to a video posted by the company in 2009. Evans, the marketing executive, said Terrafugia hasn’t named a specific price, but it could cost more than $200,000. Just a handful of customers have put down deposits, he said.