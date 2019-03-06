Carlos Ghosn readies for epic legal fight after finally being freed from Tokyo jail

It was a telling move. Ghosn’s release allows him to start planning in earnest for what’s sure to be a remarkable trial, one where a guilty verdict could see him put back behind bars for many years. Japanese prosecutors say Ghosn engaged in a pattern of financial misconduct, but he’s emphatically denied wrongdoing and has argued the charges are the result of a conspiracy within Nissan to block his plan to merge the car maker with Renault, its largest shareholder.