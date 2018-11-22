Buying glasses online? Prices are low, but optometrists are wary

All of Warby Parker’s glasses, for example, come standard with impact-resistant polycarbonate lenses. The company doesn’t allow customers to measure the distance between their pupils themselves — an important measurement for making accurate glasses. Instead, that measurement must come from an eye doctor, be taken in one of the company’s physical stores or be measured by a staffer using a photo of the customer submitted online. Though Warby Parker is known for selling glasses online, it also has more than 80 physical stores, including five in Los Angeles County.