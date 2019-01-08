Google leases Westside Pavilion as former shopping mecca transforms into tech offices

Google will rent nearly all of the former Westside Pavilion shopping mall as the tech giant further expands its presence in Los Angeles.
The company will help turn the indoor shopping center into a light-filled office complex where it will occupy 584,000 square feet, landlord Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. said Tuesday. The property has been renamed One Westside.
Westside Pavilion was once one of the city’s premier shopping venues and a cultural touchstone for generations of Los Angeles residents, appearing in movies, television shows and music videos. It played roles in the 1995 film “Clueless” and the video for musician Tom Petty’s 1985 hit “Free Falllin’.”
In recent years the mall fell behind flashier competitors such as the Grove and the refurbished Westfield Century City malls. The rise of online shopping also took a toll, and anchor stores Macy’s and Nordstrom departed.
Hudson Pacific acquired control of the bulk of Westside Pavilion for $190 million last August, according to CoStar, and announced that it would turn the sprawling three-story mall on Pico Boulevard into offices pitched at tech and entertainment companies.
“Google’s selection of One Westside demonstrates the strength of the Los Angeles tech and media industries, and exemplifies the type of creative office space that is in demand from large tech and media tenants,” Hudson Pacific’s Chief Executive Victor Coleman said in a statement.
Google’s 14-year lease will commence after its space is ready for occupancy in 2022, Coleman said.
Planned improvements designed by architecture firm Gensler include exterior terraces and patios with 15-foot-wide folding glass walls intended to create an indoor-outdoor environment for Google’s workers. It will have a rooftop garden deck and bridge to the mall’s surviving movie theater.
The 12-screen Landmark Theatres complex will remain in the reconfigured mall, as will Westside Tavern restaurant and other shops mostly on the ground floor along Pico and Westwood boulevards.
The new venture does not include the 215,000-square-foot Macy’s building in the mall, which Macy’s Inc. sold to Los Angeles developer Goldstein Planting Investments for $50 million in 2017.
Hudson Pacific owns 75% of the rest of the former Westside Pavilion while longtime owner Macerich, a Santa Monica-based shopping center operator, retains a 25% stake.