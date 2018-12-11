Grindr was the first big dating app for gay men. Now it’s falling out of favor

The Kindr campaign attempts to stymie the racism, misogyny, ageism and body-shaming that many users endure on the app. Prejudicial language has flourished on Grindr since its earliest days, with explicit and derogatory declarations such as "no Asians," "no blacks," "no fatties," "no femmes" and "no trannies" commonly appearing in user profiles. Of course, Grindr didn't invent such discriminatory expressions, but the app did enable their spread by allowing users to write virtually whatever they wanted in their profiles. For nearly a decade, Grindr resisted doing anything about it. Founder Joel Simkhai told the New York Times in 2014 that he never intended to "shift a culture," even as other gay dating apps such as Hornet made clear in their communities guidelines that such language would not be tolerated.