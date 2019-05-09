Harry’s razors company scores a $1.4-billion win for start-ups

Selling the company for an eye-popping sum or taking it public may be a coveted goal, but it has been rare. The previously mentioned Dollar Shave club acquisition undoubtedly qualifies, but, until today, I was hard-pressed to come up with others. Bonobos selling itself to Walmart for $310 million was noteworthy because of what it symbolized about retail’s transformation, but that wasn’t exactly a dizzying valuation. And as for IPOs? I’d argue publicly traded high-fliers Stitch Fix Inc. and Wayfair Inc. aren’t part of this group because their models are a bit different. Neither, really, is Blue Apron Holdings Inc., but even if it were, it’s not exactly a shining example, given that its shares have nosedived since its trading debut.