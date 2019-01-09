Advertisement

Herbalife chief Richard Goudis resigns over comments he made before taking the job

By Associated Press
Jan 09, 2019 | 5:30 AM
Herbalife CEO Richard Goudis has resigned after the company became aware of comments he made before taking its top post. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Shares of Herbalife are down more than 2% after the resignation of CEO Richard Goudis over comments he made before he became the company's top executive.

The company did not release any details about the exact comments, but said late Tuesday that they were unrelated to Herbalife's financial reporting. The Los Angeles company said the comments are contrary to its expense-related policies and business practices, inconsistent with its standards, and don't reflect its culture.

The company did not respond immediately early Wednesday when asked for more details.

Goudis, who became chief executive in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by former CEO Michael Johnson, Herbalife's executive chairman.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.is looking among its own senior executives for a permanent replacement.

