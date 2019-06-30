His auctioneering career began with wrangling pigs. Now he runs an auction house

Andrew Jones, 56, has converted his 40 years of experience at premium auction houses in the U.S. and abroad into his own business just south of downtown Los Angeles. Jones is president and chief executive of Andrew Jones Auctions, a full-service fine art and antiques auction operation, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary with a winning bid of $220,000 for a very rare set of books — a complete second edition of “Description de l’Egypte,” written in French by C.L.F. Panckoucke. The first book in the set, which took a decade to produce, was 199 years old. That was part of a two-day sale of 550 lots that brought in a total of $1.5 million. In a sign of how much the auction business has changed, only 100 people attended in person and 1,935 participated online.