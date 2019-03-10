Meet the woman who plays point for Magic Johnson Enterprises

“You really have to think strategically when you accept a job, think about what you’re committing to, and then if an opportunity comes up, it has to really make sense for you to leave. Like, I just don’t think you should just jump in and then six months later say, ‘Oh, I found something else,’ because that’s really not how you treat a company or an individual that’s hired you because you wouldn’t want to be treated that way. You want to leave on great terms.”