Ryan Disraeli’s TeleSign helps prevent online fraud, one PIN at a time

Ryan Disraeli, 31, is one of the three co-founders of TeleSign, a Marina del Rey company that provides user identification software for things such as two-factor authentication services — requiring an additional personal ID number sent to one’s smartphone, for example — to help block fraudulent users at some of the world’s largest websites. TeleSign customers include Twitter, Facebook, Google’s Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, Bank of America and PayPal. The company, which began in 2005 with just Disraeli and co-founders Stacy Stubblefield and Darren Berkovitz, now has more than 300 employees. It generated more than $100 million in sales during the last full year of operations before it was acquired by Belgian telecommunications firm Belgacom International Carrier Services in 2017 for $230 million. Disraeli has served as chief executive of TeleSign since December 2018.