Tomme Arthur is brewing himself a legacy at Lost Abbey

The Lost Abbey finds itself in a peculiar place. It’s not quite aged enough to be an established mainstay, but at 13 years old, it’s been around longer than many of the new breweries flooding into the market. “The brewing industry has so many new entrants that there’s a lot of pressure to get to the top and stay there,” Arthur said. “Right now, I’m chiefly focused on preserving what little legacy and heritage we’ve built.”